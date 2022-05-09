Rowdy-Sheeter Kakke Rahul Murder Case, Six Arrested

Mangaluru: The Pandeshwar Police have arrested six persons in connection with the murder of Kakke Rahul on May 8.

The arrested have been identified as Mahendra Shetty (27) from Emmekere, Akshay Kumar (25) from Bolar, Sushith (20) from Emmekere, Dillesh Bangera (21) from Morgans gate, Shubham (26) Bolar and Vishnu P (20) from Emmekere.

Addressing the mediapersons Police commissioner Shashi Kumar IPS said, “On April 28, Rahul Tingalaya came along with his friend to watch a cockfight at the Emmekere Grounds. After the cockfight, Rahul and his friend were about to go home on their two-wheeler. At that time Mahendra, Akshay, Sushith and Dillesh came with weapons, chased Rahul and hacked him to death. Rahul tried to jump the compound wall of Swami Koragajja temple but the accused pulled him down and attacked him with machetes. Severely injured Rahul was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to the injuries on the way.

The accused Mahendra, Akshay, Sushith and Dillesh were arrested on May 8, from Suratkal Railway Station and Shubham and Vishnu were arrested near Sultan Battery on May 9 morning for plotting the murder of Rahul.

The police have seized three machetes, 4 sickles, 3 knives, Two scooters, a Royal Enfield bike and 5 Mobile handsets from their possession.

Accused Sushith is involved in a murder attempt and Akshay is involved in an assault case and cases have been registered against them in the Mangalore South Police station.

Accused Shubham had plotted the murder of Rowdy-Sheeter Kakke Rahul and had introduced Karthik Shetty and his brother Bharath Shetty to the youth in Emmekere. He had also discussed about killing Rahul Thingalaya with both the groups in Emmekere. After the murder, Shubham was in touch with Akshay Kumar to arrange shelter for the accused. Akshay Kumar had also helped the accused to escape from the police.

During interrogation, it was revealed that 13 people were involved in the murder of Kakke Rahul and 8 of them have criminal records.