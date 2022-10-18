Rowdy Sheeter Mohammed Subhan from Gangolli Externed for Six Months

Kundapur: Taking serious note of public nuisance cases, Kundapur DySp has externed a rowdy sheeter from Gangolli for six months.

Rowdy sheeter Mohammed Subhan (25), a resident of Chamiya Mohalla near Fish Market, Gangolli.

The externment was part of a special drive against persons with a criminal history who had multiple cases filed against them at various police stations in the Kundapur Sub Division.

According to the police, Mohammed Subhan was involved in various criminal activities including cattle theft, public nuisance and others at the age of 20. He has created a public nuisance or indulged in anti-social activities that would be extended.

The drive is to create fear among rowdy sheeters so that they can stay away from illegal activities.

