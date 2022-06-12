Rowdy-sheeter Raghavendra Murder Case, 9 Arrested

Mangaluru: The Mangalore police have arrested 9 individuals and produced them before the court in connection with the murder of rowdy sheeter Raja alias Raghavendra, on June 12.

The arrested have been identified as Sandeep alias Chotte Sandeep (45) from Suratkal, Sandeep Devadiga alias Sandy (32) from Krishnapur, Likhith (31) from Tadambail, Deekshith alias Kakke Deekshith (23) from Thota Bengre, Tushar Ameen (30) from Meenakalia, Vinod Kumar (32) from Panjimogeru Kuloor, Lathesh Jogi (27) from Bajpe, Sandeep Puthran (36) from Baikampady and Akshitha (28) from Moodshedde.

On June 6, 28-year-old Raja alias Raghavendra was murdered by two persons at Meenakalia, Baikampady. All the above accused helped the prime accused in the murder of Raghavendra. They helped plot the murder. They also helped the accused financially and provided them with shelter after the murder.

All the nine accused were produced before the court on June 12.