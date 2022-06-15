Rowdy-sheeter Raghavendra Murder Case, Prime Accused Arrested

Mangaluru: The prime accused in the rowdy-sheeter Raghavendra murder case was arrested by the Mangalore police on June 15.

The arrested has been identified as Naveen alias Michael Naveen from Meenakalia, Baikampady.

On June 6, 28-year-old Raja alias Raghavendra was murdered by two individuals at Meenakalia, Baikampady. The CCB police had arrested Arjun and Manoj in this case. On June 11, the police transported the two to Mulki in order to arrest the other accused. Arjun and Manoj tried to escape after assaulting the police near the Global Heritage Layout.

Later, the police arrested 9 others who conspired in the murder and, for financing and providing shelter to the accused.

On June 15, prime accused Naveen was arrested and produced before the court. Naveen is involved in 8 criminal cases.