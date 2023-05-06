Rowdy-sheeter shot dead while campaigning in Vijayapura

Vijayapura: A rowdy-sheeter was shot dead while he was campaigning for the May 10 Assembly polls in this district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Hyder Ali Nadaf.

Nadaf was shot dead while he was campaigning for the Congress in the city.

According to police, the killers had come in a car and escaped from the spot after shooting him when he was campaigning. Nadaf’s wife Nishat is a member of Vijayapura City Corporation. She had won the election as an independent candidate.

The police have rushed to the spot and taken up the investigation.

Further details are awaited.

