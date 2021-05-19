Spread the love



















Royal Enfield recalls 2,36,966 units of Classic, Bullet, Meteor models



New Delhi: Two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield on Wednesday voluntarily recalled 2,36,966 motorcycles of the ‘Classic, Bullet and ‘Meteor’ models due to a defect is in the ignition coil.

According to the company, the defect in the ignition coil can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance and in rare cases, an electric short circuit.

“The defect was discovered during routine internal testing and the issue has been clearly identified and isolated to specific batches of material sourced from our external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021,” the company said in a statement.

“While the issue is rare and does not impact all motorcycles manufactured during the above mentioned period, in keeping with safety regulations and as a precautionary measure, Royal Enfield has decided to undertake a proactive, company-initiated recall of select motorcycles models produced in the above mentioned time period.

Besides, it cited that of the total recalled units, the company will call in ‘Meteor’ motorcycles manufactured and sold between December 2020 and April 2021, and the ‘Classic and Bullet’ manufactured and sold between January and April 2021.

“These motorcycles will undergo inspection and replacement of the said defective part, if required. We estimate that less than 10 per cent of these motorcycles will require replacement of the part.”

“This proactive recall action will be applicable to Meteor, Classic and Bullet model motorcycles sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand and Malaysia between respective time periods mentioned above.”

Like this: Like Loading...