RPF guard saves passenger from getting crushed under train in Goa
Panaji: Quick thinking by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) guard at Goa’s Vasco da Gama railway station helped rescue a passenger, after he slipped into the gap between the platform and the train, a statement issued by the South Western Railway said on Thursday.
The unidentified passenger was trying to board a special train, the 02741 Vasco da Gama to Patna Superfast Express, at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday from Platform No. 1 when the accident occurred.
“RPF head constable K.M. Patil, who was on duty at the platform, immediately rushed to help him and pulled him to safety,” the statement said.
