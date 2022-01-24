RPF Personnel Arrest Man from Rajasthan with Rs 1.48 crore in Cash & 800 grams Jewelry

Mangaluru: On Sunday, 23 January 2022, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel attached to Mangaluru Junction Railway Station arrested a man carrying Rs1.48 crore in cash and 800 grams of gold ornaments without any valid records, at 10.20 am who was traveling in the Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Express.

The RPF personnel later handed over the man, identified as Mahendra Singh Rao (33), a native of Udaipur district in Rajasthan, to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mangaluru Central, along with the seized material. The GRP arrested the man after booking cases under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Karnataka Police Act.



It is learnt that the RPF personnel, who were conducting a preventive check on the Duronto Express (Train No 12223) that arrived.at the Mangaluru Junction Railway station examined the luggage of the man, who was occupying Berth 35 on S4 coach, and found currency bundles wrapped in old newspapers. The accused was taken to the RPF Post where he informed the personnel that he was working for Shubh Gold, owned by Praveen Singh, in Kozhikode of Kerala. A man known to his owner handed him six packs of currency notes and three packets of jewelry at Mumbai to be given to the owner, he told them.

The seized currency notes in Rs 2,000 and Rs500 denomination accounted for Rs 1,48,58,000, while the gold ornaments weighed around 800 grams, worth Rs 40 lakh, the RPF said in a communique. The operation, under the supervision of RPF Inspector Manoj, was conducted by personnel K.P. Sanjeev Kumar, K. Chitra Raj, Satheesh Balaji, and K. Shajith.