Rs 1.19 crore looted from a pvt bank in Bihar’s Hajipur



Patna: The robbers struck at a private bank in Bihar’s Hajipur and looted Rs 1.19 crore from the bank in broad day light on Thursday morning. The robbers were armed and their number is said to be five, police said.

A police official said that as soon as HDFC Bank (Jadua branch) opened, the robbers, who were five in number, took over the bank, threatened the employees and after opening the locker, looted Rs 1.19 crore and escaped on two bikes on which they had come, waving weapons.

Confirming the incident, Vaishali Superintendent of Police Manish said that after getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot. He said that all the vehicles are being searched by setting up blockades in the area.

Senior police officers of the area have also reached the spot after the incident.

He said that the CCTVs installed in and around the bank are being scrutinized and the bank employees are being questioned.

