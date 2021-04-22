Spread the love



















Rs 1.25 lakh robbed from liquor shop at gunpoint



Gurugram: Four unidentified persons barged into a liquor shop near a toll plaza on the Gurugram-Faridabad road and looted Rs 1.25 lakh cash, two mobile phones and three liquor bottles at gunpoint in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kaviraj, a resident of Delhi who was in-charge of the wine shop, lodged a complaint at DLF Phase-1 police station.

The complainant stated that in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday four armed men barged into the liquor shop and robbed Rs 1.25 lakh, two mobile phones and three liquor bottles from salesman Naresh and driver Sanjeev at gunpoint.

“The men held the driver hostage in their car and threw him in front of Bandhwari police station and fled from the spot,” the complainant told the police.

“A team of DLF Phase-1 police station reached the spot for investigation. Police booked the four accused under relevant sections of the IPC including the Arms Act. A probe has been launched to identify and arrest the accused,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

In another incident, two unidentified armed men robbed Rs 4 lakh from a man in Khandsa village on Tuesday night.

The victim, Pawan Kumar, told the police that he worked for a bank on commission basis.

“At around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, I was sitting in my office at village Khandsa. The cash of about Rs 4 lakh was also kept in a bag in my office. During this time two men entered my office. One of them had a pistol in his hand and he fired a shot in my direction and then they fled with the cash,” he said.

A case of robbery has been registered at Sector-37 police station in Gurugram.