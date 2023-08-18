Rs 1.32 crore Worth Rice Disappears from Govt Godown in Bantwal

Rs 1.32 crore Worth of Rice Disappears from Govt Godown in Bantwal

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, rice worth Rs 1.32 crore disappeared from the Government Godown in B C Road on August 19.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution had sent 3892.95 Quintal rice worth Rs 1,32,36,030, to the Government Godown in BC Road to be distributed to the beneficiaries in Bantwal district. But the stock of rice has gone missing from B C Road Godown. In this connection, a case was filed by the Manager Sharath Kumar Handa.

Based on the complaint, the Bantwal police have taken the Godown in charge into their custody for investigation.

Earlier, Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner about the discrepancies in the Rice supplied by the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

Based on the MLA’s letter the DC has ordered an investigation in the case.

