Spread the love



















Rs 1.36 Crore Hundi Collected at Kollur Temple in 52 Days

Kundapur: The collection from the hundi at Sri Mookambika Temple at Kollur in 52 days hit an all-time high with the money received from the devotees reaching ₹ 1,36 Crores on November 11.

Speaking to team mangalorean, Executive Officer of the Sri Mookambika Temple S P B Mahesh said, “Due to covid reasons the entry to the devotees was banned for nearly one and half years. From the last two months, the government has relaxed the restrictions, and the number of devotees are increasing day by day. Every day thousands of devotees are presenting various gifts like money, gold and silver items to the Goddess. The money from the hundi calculated on Tuesday was ₹ 1.36 crore from the devotees. In addition to this, devotees have donated 585 grams of gold and 64 kg of silver. The collection of ₹ 1.36 crore is so far the highest in the Temple”.

He also said that the increase in the Hundi collection is because of many festivals, including the Maha Navaratri and Deepavali last month. Devotees had donated not just in Indian currency but also in currencies of several other countries.

The Mookambika Temple established by the exponent of Advaita philosophy Sri Adi Shankaracharya attracts devotees not only from the State but also from other states and countries.

Like this: Like Loading...