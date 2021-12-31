Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Financial Support Distributed to the Needy by MRG Group’s Chairman Prakash Shetty



Mangaluru: MRG Group founder Prakash Shetty distributed financial support of Rs 1.5 crore to 635 beneficiaries who are underprivileged and suffering from illness in a programme ‘Nimmondige MRG Group’ here at Goldfinch City on Thursday 30 December 2021. The beneficiaries were selected from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district. A minimum of Rs 10,000 and maximum of Rs 1 lac of financial assistance for the needy was distributed.

Addressing the huge gathering Prakash Shetty said, “This is a special day for me and my family which is close to my heart. Distributing financial assistance to the beneficiaries brings a lot of satisfaction to me. We had tough times during the pandemic. During this period, we distributed ration kits worth Rs 2 crore in four districts and Rs 1.5 crore of financial assistance. We also identified students and people who suffered due to the pandemic so that we could help them. We received more than 1,000 applications and request letters for financial assistance”

“The Credit also goes to Mohan Alva, the Chairman of Alva’s Institutions and his team for scrutinizing and identifying the right beneficiaries. I received 135 applications on the spot which will be scrutinized and considered. We will ensure that financial assistance will reach their respective residence. The financial assistance is not for publicity, but for my satisfaction. I expect blessings from the beneficiaries.” added Shetty

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, actor Arun Sagar, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, ACP Mahesh, former MLA Abhayachandra Jain, chairman of Alva’s Educational Institution Dr Mohan Alva, president of Sri Devi Educational Institutions Sadananda Shetty, Jayakara Shetty Indrali, Suresh Shetty Padubidiri, Bellipady Hariprasad Shetty, Purushottam Shetty, president of AJ Group of Institutions Dr A J Shetty were present.

Businessman Suresh Shetty Gurme welcomed the gathering and Nithesh Shetty Yekkar compered the programme.