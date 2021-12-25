Rs 1.54 cr collected as fine for flouting Covid norms in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government has collected a fine of Rs 1.54 crore against 7,778 cases of violation of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in the last two days.

In addition to the fine, 163 FIRs have been registered too with 1,245 violations being recorded in East Delhi and 1,446 in North, while 7,778 were found flouting Covid-19 guidelines by not wearing masks, not following physical distance and crowding an area.

According to the officials, the total amount of fine imposed on Wednesday and Thursday was one of the highest in recent weeks.

In the month of November, the Delhi government had collected Rs 21 crore as fine.

Recently, a video of Sarojini Nagar was circulated widely on social media where people could be seen in huge crowd. It attracted the attention of the authorities, including Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s.

“Media reports and inputs from the ground point out that markets are overcrowded and there are violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour at all markets, bars and restaurants and other public places, even as the number of positive cases is maintaining a rising trend and positivity rate had risen to 0.29 per cent,” LG office said in a statement.

Delhi on Friday reported 180 new Covid-19 cases — highest in six months, amid growing alarm over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The city also reported the highest positivity rate – the share of Covid-19 tests that come back positive – since June 15 at 0.29 per cent.

It was on June 16 that the city had logged 212 Covid-19 cases.

In wake of the Omicron variant, Christmas and New Year celebrations have been banned by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in the national capital.