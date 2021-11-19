Spread the love



















Rs 1.92 Crore Demonetized Currency of Rs1000/Rs500 Seized by Police- Three Arrested

Mangaluru: During a press meet held at Police Commissionerate Conference Hall, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Police personnel of Barke police station under the leadership of ACP Central P A Hegde on Friday, 19 November seized Rs 1,92,50,000 worth demonetized currency of Rs1000/Rs500 notes and arrested three people who were moving ina Innova car. The arrested persons are Zubair Hammabba (52) from Kannur, Deepak Kumar (32) from Padil and Abdul Naseer (40) from Bajpe. Zubair and Naseer are drivers by profession while Deepak is an electrical contractor”

Police Commissioner further said, “The police in a swift operation were able to nab these three culprits who were carrying these banned currency stuffed in two travel bags, and were on their way from Adyar to Lalbagh in a Innova car bearing Bengaluru registration number KA 03 MT 0300. As there has been routine checks of vehicles for the last few days, the police had stopped this Innova as part of the routine checking and found the demonetized notes in two bags. The police confiscated 10 bundles of Rs 1,000 currency notes and 57 bundles of Rs 500, and also the SUV”.

.

“Through thorough inquiry the police learnt that the demonetised currency notes were transported from Shivamogga and Chitradurga. The currency was brought to Mangaluru to store it in an undisclosed location and dispose of it off through fraudulent means. We have learnt that the trio had already contacted a few persons here and requested them to accept the money and dispose of it in banks at 50-40% value and 20% as commission. The trio have also tried to cheat the public by spreading rumours that banks will accept the old currency notes for 50% value, since many villagers and common people are still not aware of demonetized currency. Investigation is still on to find out from whom the currency was brought from Shivamogga and Chitradurga, and also if there are other people behind this fraud” added the Police Commissioner.

Police have booked a case under IPC section 420 and section 5 and 7 under the Specified Bank Notes (cessation of liabilities) Act 2017 was filed at Barke police station. Under the act, a fine may be imposed up to Rs 10,000 or 5 times more of the amount seized. A fine up to Rs 9.5 crore.can be collected from the trio in this specific case.

The operation was done under the leadership of ACP (Central) P A Hegde, joined by Jyotirlinga Honnakatte-Police Inspector, Harun Akhtar-Police sub Inspector, Siddappa- PSI; Radhakrishna, Rajesh Alva and Pradeep , all of Barke Police Station. Gangadhar, Nathan, Damodhar and Girish from the ACP office also assisted.

Like this: Like Loading...