Rs 1 Crore Loss after Hardware Shop Gutted in Fire at Mullikatte

Kundapur: Hardware items have been gutted in a fire that broke out in the Benaka Hardware shop on NH 66 near Mullikatte under the Gangolli Police Station limits on December 25 night.

The Shop owner Harish Jogi had closed the shop on Saturday evening. The neighbouring shop people noticed the smoke emanating and informed the shop owner and also the Fire tenders. They also tried to douse the fire by pouring water, but the fire soon engulfed the whole shop. The police, fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and tried to put out the fire.

According to the complaint filed with the police, materials stored in the shop including paint, turpentine, oil items estimated to be Rs Once Crore.

Preliminary inquiries pointed to a short circuit being the cause of the fire.

Gangolli Police have registered a case, and the investigation is on.