Rs 12.58 cr collected for Covid norms violations in Bengaluru



Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collected Rs 12.58 crore as fine for Covid guidelines violations in the past 16 months in Bengaluru.

According to data given by BBMP, from May 2020 to August 7, 2021, Rs 11.86 crore fine amount has been collected from 4.93 lakh plus persons for not wearing masks.

A total of 31,339 cases were lodged and Rs 71.35 lakh fine has been collected from those who did not ensure social distancing. As many as 5,25,196 cases have been lodged in connection with Covid guidelines violations. About 150 industries were shut down by the BBMP in the same period for Covid protocol violations.

BBMP has deputed marshals to ensure the implementation of Covid guidelines across the city. The fines were collected from apartments, markets, hotels, bars, restaurants, bus stops and other places.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr K. Sudhakar said on Wednesday that Karnataka has crossed 4 crore Covid tests marking yet another milestone in the battle against the pandemic. More than 80 per cent of the tests conducted in state are RT-PCR.

Karnataka has tested the third-highest number of samples in the country. The tests were conducted in 3,338 swab collection centres, 252 Covid-19 testing labs and 81.45 per cent of total tests conducted are RT-PCR tests, he stated.

