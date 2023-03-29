Rs 13 lakh unaccounted cash seized from Motorbike at Kundapur

Kundapur: The Kundapur Police seized Rs 13 lakhs cash that was being transported in a motorbike without proper documents on March 29.

According to the Police, on March 29, morning around 5:30 am, the PSI of Kundapur Town, Prasad Kumar K P was checking vehicles at Sangam Checkpost. The police team found cash in a cloth bag inside the toolbox of a motorbike bearing registration number KA 20 EJ5252 heading towards Kundapur from Udupi. The police seized bundles of currency notes of Rs 500 denominations.

When the police questioned the biker regarding the cash, he failed to provide any supporting documents. The cash was seized by the police and a case was registered at the Kundapur Town Police Station.

Further investigation is on.

