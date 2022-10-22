Rs 14 Lakhs New Mallikatta Park is Nothing but a Breeding Place for MOSQUITOES

Rs 14 Lakhs New Mallikatte Park is Nothing but a Breeding Place for MOSQUITOES. Earlier before the fencing was done recently the Park was a haven for Drunkards and Dopers and was filthy and in pathetic condition.

Mangaluru: In the initial stage during Phase 1 nearly Rs 14 lakhs was sanctioned when MUDA along with MCC had decided to upgrade the Mallikatta Park, and the work started in 2021, and a few months later the Park was left incomplete. When the area corporator Manohar Shetty was asked by Team Mangalorean about the present condition and progress of the park, he said that Rs 14 lakhs work from the funds allotted in the first phase has been completed, and additional funds have been sanctioned which the project will be done for Rs 75 lakhs. This report is for the kind attention of In-Charge Deputy Commissioner Kumara, MCC Commissioner Akshay Sridhar, MCC Mayor Jayananda Anchan and area ward corporator Manohar Shetty, to take necessary action and do the needful.

SCENES AT THE PARK BEFORE FENCING WAS DONE…..

But looking at the present condition of the work completed at the park, it doesn’t even look like Rs 14 lakhs or even more has been spent, because you don’t see any development other than a few dividers, levelled areas, or concrete pathways. So how can this work complete be Rs 14 lakhs worth? And now with the additional funds yet to come in to start the work, the entire area looks shabby, with garbage, empty liquor/beer bottles, gutka/chewing tobacco wrappers, empty cigarette packs/butts etc. The whole area stinks with urine, and rotten garbage. The only DEVELOPMENT seen in recent days, a FENCING was done around the park, which stopped the drunkards and dopers loitering around. Other than that there has been no development in the Park, just a concrete pathway, hardly used by anyone due to the pathetic surroundings.

With a liquor shop located right across from this park, alcoholics buy their products at this liquor shop and consume them by sitting in the park, and once drunk they sleep there before the fencing was done- which was done after Team Mangalorean had highlighted the condition of the park few times, and also many had posted about the same on social media. You could see people smoking ganja, and being involved in illegal activities when it gets dark. And the police on night beat in Hoysala’s car turned a blind eye to what was going on in the park. How nice!

THE PRESENT CONDITION OF THE PARK…

In the same park lies a public library which opens late in the afternoon, which mostly seniors patronize, and there have been numerous complaints from the library staff and seniors about the nuisance created by these homeless/migrants – where they discard their garbage all over the place. But until now no action has been taken by the concerned authorities. The park area looks miserable, and with an existing public library it is a shame to see a few drunkards and homeless loitering or sleeping on the premises- and due to this many library patrons have stopped coming to the library. You can also notice people urinating and for other unwanted needs. Even though we call this a SMART CITY, having such a public library surrounded by drunkards and filth, shows a negative picture of Smartness, and also the negligence and carelessness of our elected netas- who are quick to erect a hoarding boasting about their development work, but showing negligence in reality.

At present the library and the park have been neglected by political representatives, the officials of district administration and Mangaluru City Corporation-they should concentrate on developing parks and libraries in the city, and not leave them shabby and dilapidated, like in this case. You can also see street vendors/mobile canteen operators using water from the water tap situated inside the park. Are they paying for the water usage? Early morning or at night the library front area is used by these drunkards to consume liquor, smoke and fall asleep, till the library staff come and wake them up. And this has been the routine so far, and will never change until action is taken.

Rumours are that during MLA Yogsih Bhat’s tenure funds were sanctioned for the development of the said park, but no one knows what happened to the funds and the development work. Similarly, it could be the same case in the present park development project, where Rs 75 lakhs was supposed to be sanctioned extra, other than the Rs 14 lakhs already spent- and the PARK remains USELESS, other than a Breeding place for Mosquitoes. I was there for 10 to 15 minutes clicking a few photos of the miserable Park and was bitten by a swarm of mosquitoes. Similarly, those who go to the library also face mosquito menace. Is this what you call a SMART CITY PARK?

