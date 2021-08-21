Spread the love



















Rs 22.44 Lakh of Smuggled Gold Seized by Custom Officials at Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru: The officers of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport seized gold totaling 465.330 grams from two passengers on Saturday August 21. In the first case, the officers seized gold totally weighing 350.330 grams net valued at Rs 16,85,087 concealed in armature portion of blender along with other personal effects from a male passenger hailing from Kasargod who arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight No IX 384. The operation was led by Manokarthayini, superintendent, along with superintendents Nagesh Kumar BM, Naveen Kumar, Subhendu Ranjan Behera, Virag Shukla, Ajith Kumar V S, P C, Padi, and inspector Prapul Mittal.

In another case, the officers seized gold totaling 115.000 grams net valued at Rs 5,58,900 concealed inside beads of the ladies hair bands along with other personal effects from a male passenger hailing from Murudeshwar who arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight No IX 384. The operation was led by Rakesh, superintendent, along with superintendents Maria Norohna, Vikas, Gopala Krishna Bhomkar, Bikarm Chakravarthy, Ashish Verma, and inspectors Sandeep and Harimohan.

The operations were conducted under the guidance of Imamuddin Ahmad, commissioner and Joanness George C, joint commissioner and under the supervision of Vasudeva Naik D, assistant commissioner. In both the cases, investigation is under progress. Further, Customs Commissioner Imamuddin Ahmad, expressed his deep concern regarding the increasing trends in smuggling and directed the officers to intensify the vigilance and surveillance and crack the attempts made by the unscrupulous elements who are indulging in these activities.

