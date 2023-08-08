Rs 24.86 Crore State-of-the-Art Intl Standards Swimming Pool to OPEN Soon’- Er Arun Prabha-GM at MSCL  

Rs 24.86 Crore State-of-the-Art International/Olympic Standards Swimming Pool to OPEN Soon in Yemmekere, Mangaluru’- Er Arun Prabha K S-General Manager (Technical at Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL)

Mangaluru: The coastal city will soon be ready to host national and international swimming events with the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) all set to complete the new Olympic-size Swimming Pool Complex project within three weeks. The construction of an international swimming pool in Yemmekere is finally reaching its final stages, with the possibility of opening soon. The planning had started in 2014, following a foreword written by Abhayachandra, the then Sports Minister, for the construction of a swimming pool in the area. Previously, athletes training for swimming competitions had to rely on the swimming pool near Mangala Stadium, Ladyhill, Mangaluru managed by the Mangalore City Corporation, which proved to be inconvenient. However, the construction of the Yemmekere swimming pool faced opposition from locals due to the presence of a playground in the area.

Er ARUN PRABHA K S – General Manager (Technical) at MSCL

Despite the initial hurdles, the construction work has progressed under the Smart City project, costing Rs 24.86 crore. The swimming pool is now well-equipped and Smart City Limited aims to complete the work by the end of August or mid-September 2023. If successful, the long-awaited facility will be made available for public use. The new international swimming pool in Yemmekere is expected to attract athletes from all over the world, providing them with a state-of-the-art facility for training and competitions. It will also serve as a significant addition to the area’s sports infrastructure, benefiting residents and visitors alike.

The work on the new swimming pool of international standards, being developed at Emmekere in the city, will have an international pool of 50mx25m, a practice pool of 25mx10m and a children’s pool of 6mx13m in size. The MSCL authorities will hand over the pool to the youth empowerment and sports department soon after the completion of the pending work.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Er Arun Prabha KS -the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) General Manager (Technical) said, “The Swimming Pool Complex will have a gymnasium, changing rooms, washrooms, lockers, administrative office, sports medicine room and parking space. It also has a gallery with a seating capacity of 600. The work of the swimming pool complex is nearing completion and it will be commissioned soon. All equipment required for the gymnasium and swimming pools has been provided by the MSCL. An ozone water treatment plant also has been provided”.

“The new pool has been developed on the lines of community-level facilities. Once commissioned, international swimming competitions can also be conducted at the pool. Meanwhile, the MSCL is also expediting the work on a new Indoor Sports Complex at Urwa Market. The 9,588 square metre indoor sports complex is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 24.86 crore. The complex will have three kabaddi courts, five badminton courts, 34 shops and a parking space for 103 vehicles. The project is likely to be completed by the end of December this year” added Er Arun Prabha

