Rs 3.49 Lakhs Recovered by Police found by a Drunk Man near Pumpwell Flyover

Mangaluru: In a kind of a confusing incident where a drunkard had found a bag/box of a few lakhs of money near Kankanady Pumpwell flyover, the police have now recovered Rs 3 lakhs 49 thousand from him and his drinking partner.

Briefing the media on this incident, Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, ” One alcoholic person named Shivaraj, a mechanic cum cleaner had found the cash stashed in a plastic cover or box when he woke up at a parking lot around 6.30 am on 26 November 2022. He was reportedly lying on the ground when he found the money, and later was joined by his friend Thukaram soon after finding the cash, and while drinking at a wine shop nearby, decided to share the money between them. Unfortunately for Shivaraj, he had not counted the money, and when Thukaram asked for a share of the loot, parted with six bundles of cash – each worth Rs 50,000″.

” Having unwittingly parted with a chunk of the money, Shivaraj dozed off again. It was when he found that he was left with only Rs 49,500 that he started having doubts over the exact amount of money he had found. Local shopkeepers who found Shivaraj with the cash alerted police, who recovered the money he had. On Tuesday, a report carried by a daily newspaper suspected that Shivaraj had found Rs 10 lakh, going on to add that it could possibly be hawala money. This is yet to be confirmed based on ing=formation and CCTV footage. Meanwhile, Thukaram’s son who learnt, through social media, of police being on the lookout for a friend of Shivaraj to whom the latter had vouchsafed a large sum of money. He promptly returned Rs 2,99,500 to police” added the police commissioner.

SHIVARAJ, who found the box/bag of Money

Rs 3 Lakhs 49,000 Thousand money that was recovered

.

Shashi Kumar further said, ” In the event of police finding unclaimed cash or valuables, it is entered into the respective police station’s general diary. In this case, Shivaraj was not given a receipt since the cops had hoped for those who had lost the money to approach them. We have documented this incident under Section 75 of the Karnataka Police Act. We are currently in the process of going through closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage collected from the location where Shivaraj found the money. We will also probe the possibility of any lapse on the part of police personnel, and take appropriate action. The investigation will help us ascertain the exact amount of cash Shivaraj found. The people who misplaced the money can approach us to claim the same with the necessary documents. We have not booked any case on Shivaraj nor Thukaram, since they found the money and not stolen”.