Rs 30 Lakh as Compensation each to Slain Masood & Fazil Families from Muslim Central Committee

Mangaluru: Prior to the meeting held by the Muslim Central Committee regarding paying of compensation to the families of slain Masood and Fazil, Deputy leader of the opposition in the State Assembly and MLA from Mangaluru U T Khader had criticised the Karnataka government for its alleged discriminatory attitude. He said the families of Masood and Fazil have also lost their breadwinners. The government or its functionaries and political leaders did not bother to visit them and console them, he added.

Just like the government had announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, why is the government reluctant to pay such compensation to Fazil and Masood also? It should be noted U T Khader was the first Congress leader to reach out to the grieving family of the slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru but was denied entry to visit Nettaru’s family. After a few Muslim organisations on Saturday, July 30 had boycotted the peace committee meeting organised by the district administration after three murders rocked Dakshina Kannada district., however, on Saturday, 30 July the members of the Muslim Central Committee met at the Committee’s president K S Mohammed Masood’s house.

After CM Bommaiah and the state government had handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to slain Praveen Nettaru’s family, the Muslim Central committee decided to compensate Rs 30 lakh each to the family members of Mohammed Masood of Bellare and Mohammed Fazil of Mangalpet. Earlier, Muslim leaders including MLA U T Khader criticized chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for visiting only the residence of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, but avoiding visiting the residences of Masood and Fazil, and also by not providing any compensation to the families of the two Muslim youth who were also murdered brutally.

K S Mohammed Masood briefing the media said, “The Muslim Central Committee is providing this compensation after collecting funds from donors. We will also provide legal aid to both parties. Meantime, we urge all residents in the district to maintain peace, and avoid getting into untoward incidents”.

In the meeting, MLA UT Khader; Muslim Central Committee vice president Ibrahim Kodijal, B M Mumtaz Ali, Ex-MLA Moideen Bawa, Haneef Bander, and Syed Ahamed Basha Thangal, among others were present. It should be also noted that a Peace Committee meeting organized by DC and district administration was boycotted by Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Muslim Central Committee, Popular Front of India, Dakshina Kannada District Organisations Union, and Muslim Justice Forum Karnataka, among other Muslim organizations.

Like this: Like Loading...