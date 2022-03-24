Rs 30 Lakh ‘Rashtrakavi Manjeshwar Govind Pai Circle’ Inaugurated by MCC Mayor

Rs 30 Lakh ‘Rashtrakavi Manjeshwar Govind Pai Circle’ Inaugurated by Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Premanand Shetty on Wednesday night 23 March 2022 at 7 pm.



Mangaluru: One thing for sure under the Smart City projects undertaken by Mangaluru Smart City Limited right from the Circles to footpaths, they are all BIG or Wide- and now added to those here we have one more Circle which is double the size of the recently demolished Circle- namely the “Navabharath Circle”. Formerly known as Navabharat Circle after a Kannada daily named ‘Navabharath’ which was published from a building nearby, but later in the years, the Circle was renamed after the “Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai Circle”, which had an attractive fountain in the past but was removed later. A nearby board pointed out that an oil company was maintaining the circle, however, all boards including the name board of the circle were in bad shape .And the best part was that this circle was used as a publicity spot for political purposes, where banners, buntings etc adored the Circle.

Not anymore, as of Wednesday night, 23 March 2022 the earlier Navabharath Circle and then “Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai Circle” was given an extreme -makeover of Rs 30 lakhs, with added lighting and water fountains, and was inaugurated by Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Premanand Shetty, along with MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Smt Vasanth Pai’s family members, and members of Sevanjali Charitable Trust-the main body behind this project. The statue of Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai is made of 260 kg bronze, and also new scientific water filters have been installed to keep the water clean for a long time. This state-of-the- art Circle was designed by architect Sujay Lobo of Mangaluru.

Since the demolished circle was built in an unscientific manner and hampered the smooth vehicular movement, and was also a blind spot for the movement of traffic, few months ago it was decided to demolish it and construct a much scientific and technically designed circle by MSCL, one of the projects under the Smart City Developmental works. But later, while they were digging the old Navabharath Circle they found an ancient well, and discussions were held as to what could be done to put the well in use like MCC had found ancient wells near Hampankatta Circle and Bolar LeeWell. With further discussions between MSCL and MCC, and like minded organizations it was decided to reconstruct a brand new state-of-the-art Circle- and on 23 March 2022, the new “Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai Circle” was launched.

Mayor Premanand Shetty speaking on the occasion lauded the works done by Rashtrakavi Govind Pai, and it was indeed a nice gesture by the Pai family to come forward and help in the construction of the Circle along with Sevanjali Charitable Trust. The Mayor also said that many more Circles will be constructed in the City as a respect to renowned people who have earned names for the country and DK. (More of the Mayor’s speech watch the video below) . MLA Vedavays Kamath also spoke on the occasion and expressed gratitude to everyone who were involved in this project, including the Architect, contractor, electrician and others. The programme was compered by Kiran, the former RJ at Radio Mirchi in City.

ABOUT MANJESHWAR GOVIND PAI :

Manjeshwar Govinda Pai (23 March 1883 – 6 September 1963), also known as Rastrakavi Govinda Pai, was a Kannada poet. He was awarded the first Rashtrakavi title by the Madras Government (Kasaragod district was part of South Kanara district of Madras Presidency prior to the linguistic reorganisation of States on 1 November 1956[2]). Rashtrakavi M. Govinda Pai was the one who put Manjeshwar (now in Kerala) on the literary map of India.

Govinda Pai was born on 23 March 1883 in a Konkani Goud Saraswat Brahmin family at his maternal grandfather’s house in Manjeshwar. He was the first son of Mangalore Sahukaar Thimmappa Pai and Devaki Amma. Govinda Pai went to Mission School and then went to Canara High School in Mangalore. For college education, Pai went to Madras (Chennai). Due to the sudden death of his father, he had to return. Nearly sixty years of his life were spent in this house in Manjeshwar.

Govinda Pai was also a prolific prose writer. His earliest composition in prose was Srikrishna Charita (1909) which makes for remarkable reading. Govinda Pai narrated the story of Christ’s crucifixion in his work Golgotha (1931). He introduced the sonnet form into Kannada. Govinda Pai also enriched Kannada learning with his historical studies and research. He was an authority on the chronology and history of Tulunad. His works also testify to his universal outlook as well as to his deep compassion for the poor and the downtrodden.

He was able to read and write fluently in 25 languages including Tulu, Malayalam, Sanskrit, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Persian, Pali, Urdu, Greek and Japanese apart from Kannada, Konkani and English.He translated several Japanese works into Kannada. In 1949, the then Madras Government conferred on him the Rashtrakavi award. He was the president of Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Bombay in 1951. On his 125th birth anniversary, a national award was instituted in his name and his old house at Manjeshwar is mooted to be a national monument. There is also a M Govinda Pai Regional Research Centre in Udupi.