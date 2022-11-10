Rs 30 Lakhs Worth Scholarships given to 542 Students of St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Quoting Saint Mother Teresa- “If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other. It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. At the end of life, we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, or how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in”. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

The above thought-provoking quote by Saint Mother Teresa aptly suits the kind gesture and generosity shown by the Jesuits priests and management of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru towards the students for their achievement in Sports and Academics. It is nice to note that students at St Aloysius College not only get GOOD EDUCATION but also get LOTS of MONEY from their College for their Education. Seems like Christmas Gifts came early this year for these 542 students who got scholarships for their achievements in Sports and Academics.

Three kinds of Scholarships were awarded to the students, where 116 students received VIDWATH SPOORTHI (Merit scholarships 2022-23) and 36 students KREEDA SPOORTHI ( Sports Scholarship 2022-23) during a programme held on Wednesday, 9 November 2022. And during the programme held on Thursday 10 November 2022, 390 students received VIDYA SPOORTHI ( Need Cum Merit Scholarship 2022-23). The guests for the Kreeda Spoorthi and Vidwath Spoorthi Scholarship programme were Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Reactor, St Aloysius Institutions; Guests of honour Raymond D’souza (Former Mr World/International Body Builder and also alumni of St Aloysius College); Sunil Kunder (President, St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA). Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of St Aloysius College and Dr Alwyn D’sa-the Registrar of the College were also on the dais.

The Chief guest for the Vidya Spoorthi Scholarship programme was Dr P P Devan- Professor, ENT at A J Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Mangaluru, and the Guest of honour was Fr Vincent Pinto SJ-the Finance Officer of the College. Other dignitaries on the dais were Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of the College and Dr Alwyn D’Sa-the Registrar of the College. The Kreeda Spoorthi (sports scholarship 2022-23) and Vidwath Spoorthi (merit scholarship 2022-23) programmes were held at Robert Sequeira Hall, SAC Mangaluru, while the Vidya Spoorthi Scholarship programme was held at LCRI Hall.

Speaking on the occasion during the Kreeda Spoorthi and Vidwath Spoorthi programme, Rector Fr Melwin J Pinto SJ said, “We have been giving scholarships in the past but with no publicity, but this year we wanted to do it a different way. Helping students pursue their studies is our motto. We feel real joy when our students make the best use of the opportunity provided in the institution. Unless you practice or study you won’t achieve success. Our guest of honour Raymond D’Souza is a perfect example of success, and you need to make him your role model. His hard work and determination reached him to greater heights”.

“God has blessed everyone with talents. But, what we do with the given talent is more important. You have made full use of your talent. You may have received inspiration from your parents and teachers. Your perspiration has made you excel in your respective fields. You have to keep moving ahead and try hard to gain success. Think positive, ignore negativity, and may you all be men and women for others. You may have to go the extra mile in your future to achieve success in your lives, but never give up”, added Rector.

Addressing the audience Raymond D’Souza said, “What I am today is only because of this institution, which has encouraged me and supported me in my sports career. This is the best institution which cares for its students and makes them better leaders of the future, in the education or sports field. My sports life started after I joined St Aloysius institution. Many physical directors, especially (late) Benjamin D’Souza, in the college helped me in training for physical activities. I have graced many programmes as one of the dignitaries, but this day is special to me, to be on the stage of my Alma mater. Sports are always good, and for your achievement in sports, you will get good jobs. So, don’t quit if you are into sports, practice and practice, work hard and you will be rewarded. I too had struggled a lot to get an international award in bodybuilding”.

Sunil Kunder said, ” In this world, no one gets free lunch. We need to slog, and not stop to reach the ultimate goal. Achievers should continuously work towards their goals without taking a nap. Always try to enlarge your talent. You should be proud to be students of St Aloysius College, where you will come out as good leaders. Being an alumnus of this College, I have high praise for my Alma mater, for developing Manners, Character, Discipline etc. Follow your dream and make it happen, and make a difference ”

Principal Fr Dr Praveen Martis SJ in his speech said, “You are all the stars of the day, for being achievers in academics and sports. Many great persons have emerged from Jesuit institutions, and St Aloysius College is one among them. Don’t give up or lose hope, try to overcome any hurdles and look forward to success. Become innovators, Scientists, Inventors, and Researchers, or create something unique and make a difference. I also urge you all to attempt the UPSC examinations, and our college is imparting coaching for UPSC exam aspiring students. This course has better prospects and a better future”.

During the Vidya Spoorthi Scholarship programme held on 10 November, chief guest Dr P P Devan said, “Only if you get marks in your degree college, you can get into a PG or medical field, or you will have to pay in crores to get a medical seat. Always have a smile on your face. A doctor with a smile is always respected by the patients, but a grumpy doctor will get no respect. Always look to give better service and not be greedy for money. Education should be beyond getting a job only. It should not be for livelihood but for life. It must make a sense of humanity. A well-educated person must know to differentiate between moral & immoral, human and inhuman or justice and injustice. We should acquire a sense of what is the real purpose of life”.

“The phrase, “Without education, there is no future”, is often used to describe the situation where societies have no future and people are forced to live a life of poverty. It is a terrible scenario that makes us question whether education is necessary for a prosperous society. The opposite is true. Well-educated people have more job opportunities and make more money. Thus, we should be concerned with the consequences of such an approach. An education degree will teach you lots of valuable skills you can apply to your future career. Some of the skills you learn include conflict management, communication, critical thinking and reporting. This means a degree in education can open the door to a wide range of interesting job opportunities. But just don’t stop with your degree education, go further and educate yourself more, get into PG or medicine or engineering, and aspire for a better future”, added Dr Devan.

For both days of Scholarship programmes, Dr Alwyn D’Sa -the College Registrar delivered the welcome address. For the Kreeda Spoorthi and Vidwath Spoorthi Scholarship programme, the compere was Miss Kavya Bhat (II BBA) and for the Vidya Spoorthi programme the compere was Miss Anania Vaz ( III BBA), and the vote of thanks was by Miss Viola Lewis (Principal’s Nominee in Students Council).