‘Rs 315 Crore Worth of Smart City Developmental Works to be Launched ‘- MSCL-GM Arun Prabha

‘Rs 315 Crore Worth of Smart City Developmental Works to be Launched on Sunday 5 March’- MSCL-GM Arun Prabha

Mangaluru: Following the inauguration of the State-of-the-Art Pavilion & Gymnasium at Mangala Stadium, and also a Skill Development in Fisheries and Safety Training Centre at Fisheries College in Hoige Bazar, Mangaluru on 27 February 2023, the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) is all geared up to launch a few developmental projects on Sunday, 5 March 2023.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean after a briefing was held by MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, General Manager (Technical) of MSCL Er Arun Prabha said, ” We are all set to launch nearly Rs 315 crore worth of development projects on Sunday, 5 March, which will be done by District Minister-in-charge Sunil Kumar, State MP Nalin Kumar Kateel among other elected representatives”

” It should be noted that both the central and state governments are committed to the all-round development of Mangaluru, and we have already completed a bunch of smart city projects and few more will be launched soon. On Sunday, we will launch the construction of a Central Market costing Rs 114 crore; Sultan Battery Pedestrian Hanging Bridge works costing Rs 45 crore; Development of water resources regions costing Rs 140 crore; and the Kadri road project costing Rs 16.5 crore ” added Er Arun Prabha..

The members present during the recent meeting were Mangaluru Mayor Jayananda Anchan, Deputy Mayor Poornima, Mangaluru corporators Premananda Shetty, Bhanumathi, Jagadish Shetty, Shakila Kava, Mangaluru Smart City Limited Executive Engineer Lingegowda, among others.

