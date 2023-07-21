Rs 35410 crore required for guarantee schemes: Resources will be mobilized in the budget: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that people are happy about the guarantee schemes in the state. Rs.35410 crore is required for the schemes and action has also been taken to mobilize resources in the budget.

He was replying to the debate on the budget in the Legislative Council today.

Rs.34,654 crores resources will be mobilised for guarantee schemes which includes13500 crore additional tax collection, additional loan of Rs 8068 crore, Rs.6086 crore through re-prioritisation of capital investment and 7000 crores through re-prioritisation of revenue projects, he said.

These guarantee schemes which put money into the pockets of people who were hit by price hikes, are inspired by Universal Basic Income programs in developed countries. 90 per cent of people pay tax and 10 per cent enjoy tax benefits. The Chief Minister said that the guarantee schemes have been implemented with the objective of fair distribution of resources.

The budget size of the state is Rs 326,747 crore, which is 22% more than the budget size for 2022-23. The fiscal deficit is 2.6 %, and the debt rate is 22 % of G.S.D.P. Hence our government has followed two criteria to maintain fiscal discipline under the Fiscal Responsibility Act. This time, a deficit budget of Rs.15,523 crore was presented due to guarantee schemes. The deficit has been reduced when compared to previous years. Every effort will be made to present a revenue surplus budget next time. The Chief Minister clarified that the state is not financially bankrupt.

Our government is making a sincere effort to fulfil our promises. 76 programs mentioned in the manifesto have been announced in the budget along with the implementation of guarantee schemes. Around 50 lakh women are travelling under the Shakti scheme every day. A total of 23 crore passengers have availed of this facility, he said.

1.16 crore families have already registered under the Griha Jyoti scheme. Free electricity facility up to 200 units will be available from July 1. The Chief Minister explained that additional food grains were not provided by the central government. Hence Rs. 170 per beneficiary is being transferred to 4.42 crore beneficiaries under the Annabhagya scheme. Rs.337.08 crore has been transferred to 57.51 families so far.

Rs.32000 crores annually and 18,000 crores are required for the current year for the Griha Lakshmi scheme. The Yuva Nidhi scheme is expected to start in December. Skill development of unemployed youth will also be emphasized. The Chief Minister recalled on the occasion that a separate department for skill development in the state was started during the previous tenure of his government.

During 2013-18, our Government implemented various programs with a budget of 7.27 lakh crores. 14,54,663 houses were built during our previous tenure whereas only 5,19,464 houses were built by the previous BJP government. Similarly, 14,169 km of road was upgraded when compared to 8139 km by the BJP government. He explained that 696 hostel buildings were constructed during his previous tenure when compared to 47 hostel buildings by the previous government.

He informed me that the investigation into the Bitcoin scam, PSI recruitment scam, Covid equipment/drug procurement scam etc. of the previous government has already started.

