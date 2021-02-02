Spread the love



















Rs 35,577 cr for Bihar local bodies on recommendation of Finance Commission’



Patna: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said that on the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission (2021-26) local bodies in Bihar will get Rs 35,577 crore compared to Rs 21,143 crore from the 14th Finance Commission (2015-20).

He said that in this way, the 15th Finance Commission has recommended Rs 14,434 crore more to the local bodies of Bihar (urban and Panchayati Raj institutions) in the next five years than the 14th commission.

Sushil Modi issued a statement on Tuesday saying, “In addition, for the first time, the Finance Commission has made a provision of Rs 6,017 crore for the health sector, which will be spent through the local bodies. These include Rs 5,033 crore in rural areas and in Rs 984 crore in urban areas.”

He said, “This amount will be spent on the construction of primary health centres, sub-centres and urban wellness centres. The bodies will have to get their accounts audited to get the grant amount. In the first two years, 25 per cent of the bodies will have to make their audit reports public, which will get them full grant. In the subsequent three years, 100 per cent audit will be mandatory.”

The 14th Finance Commission had given Rs 18,916 crore to Panchayati Raj institutions, while Rs 19,561 crore would be received on the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission. Similarly, the 15th Finance Commission has recommended 9,999 crore to urban bodies, while under the 14th, only Rs 2,227 crore was received, he said.

With this amount, the Patna Municipal Corporation with a population of over 10 lakh, will get Rs 1,690 crore while other urban bodies of the state will get Rs 8,309 crore.