Rs 36 Lakhs Released for New Gaushala, but No Govt Funds for Shelters for Homeless People?

Mangaluru: While our present state government and also our DK District administration are only worried and concerned about the abandoned cows roaming the streets and those released from the captivity of cattle traffickers, in finding them a Gaushala aka shelter, on the other hand have turned a bkind eye towards the destitute, beggars, homeless who are left suffering on the streets, without no food, water and shelter. If the netas and other authorities think that only non-humans have life, and not humans, then they are totally wrong. Guess they are not aware of it. If not for the food supplied by NGO’s like White Doves run by Ms Corrine Fernandes, CAUSE Foundation at the helm of Suhan Alva, Maimuna Foundation run by Mohammed ‘Apthabandava’ Asif, and many other organizations, many of these homeless people would have died of hunger.

A few rickshaw drivers in the Hampankatta auto stand point towards a shelter for the homeless in the Bunder area in the City, when asked where the night shelter in Mangaluru is. No one here seems to know that there is a night shelter for the homeless in the city.This is not without reason. And if there exists just ONE in the City, just imagine how many of the homeless, poor migrant workers could be accommodated in a SINGLE shelter home. Seems like a joke, or an eyewash to fool the public that the government is caring for the poor and homeless.

The night shelter in Bunder comes as a rescue only for a few homeless while many others still spend nights in bus shelters, under shop roofs etc- and no politician nor any concerned officials give a damn. Many homeless people don’t even know that a night shelter exists in Mangaluru. So how do the needy know there is a night shelter that operates? There is no clear answer to this question by anyone. A look into the statistics and the condition of the existing night shelter shows District Administration/Mangaluru City Corporation’s inertia regarding arrangements for homeless and destitute.

There are certain conditions for someone to be allowed in a night shelter, like : Do not have a home either self-owned or rented; Spend their nights sleeping in the place of work such as shops, factories, construction sites; Spend their nights in/on their means of livelihood such as hand/ push carts, rickshaw etc; Live and sleep at pavements, parks, railway stations etc; Spend their nights and days at shelters, transit homes, short stay homes, beggars homes, children’s homes; Live in temporary structures without walls, under plastic sheets or thatch roofs on pavements, parks, and other common spaces. But with hundreds of such people seen in the city all year long with no place to stay, what has the government or district administration or MCC done to them?

Showing total negligence towards this mass of homeless in the City, the state government showing GREAT SYMPATHY ONLY TO THE COWS has released Rs 36 lakh to build a gaushala at Ramakunja village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada, as per Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra. DC has said that 98.5 acres has been identified for the purpose. Work to fence the land will commence soon, and bore-wells will be drilled on 10 acres, to grow grass for cattle, by utilising the funds in the first phase.



He further said, “Cow sheds will be constructed in the next phase. The new gaushala will reduce the district gaushala burden. Gaushalas will be constructed in all taluks in the district, with the support of muzrai temples, including the Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple, Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mangaluru taluk, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple in Bantwal taluk, Sri Mahalingeswhara Temple in Puttur and Southadka Sri Mahaganapathi Temple in Belthangady taluk.

The district administration will reserve land for the setting up of gaushalas through the muzrai temples. A full-fledged gaushala will be set up through the Kukke Temple, and an action plan in this regard is being prepared. The gaushala will be constructed on deemed forest land near the temple, without felling trees. This will also be a tourist attraction at the temple, which is visited by a large number of pilgrims. The gaushala will be maintained through the money collected from devotees,”.

Well said by the DC as directed by the netas in the BJP run state government. While appreciating the government’s concern towards the innocent cows in finding a Gaushala/Shelter with all the facilities, wouldn’t it be fair and nice to see that the government also cares for the innocent homeless people/destitute who are totally discriminated between the COWS and HUMANS!

