Rs 4.33 Lakhs Seized by Cops in Cars at Two Different Locations in the City

Mangaluru: In the wake of forthcoming elections, the police are keeping a tight vigil on the movement of people and vehicles for any illegal activities, and on 26 and 27 March the City police were successful in confiscating Rs 4.33 lakhs from two cars at two different locations in the City, and the occupants in both the cars were carrying that money with no proper documents/proof.

In the first incident, on 26 March at around 7.30 pm, while Mangaluru East Police Station was doing their routine checks near Nanthoor Junction, after stopping a car found a black school bag and inside it was Rs 1.10 lakh in cash kept in the rear seat of a car. The occupants of the car, Anil aged 35 and Shameer aged 38 when inquired by the police to produce valid documents about the cash, had no proper answers, which resulted in confiscating the cash by the police arresting both of them.

In yet another incident, on 27 March at around 5 pm, based on a tip-off inspecting a car on Car Street found Rs 3.23 lakhs stashed in the dashboard of the car. When the police tried to inquire about the driver of the car, C M Hajeem, aged 21, hailing from Ammanji Moody Kodi, Bantwal taluk about the lump sum of money that he was carrying, he didn’t have any documents related to the huge money kept in the car.

The police later learnt that the money was from a jewellery store located on Car Street and given to Ismail, the uncle of Hajeem, and Hajeem was supposed to take it to BC road and hand it over to Ismail’s wife. Unfortunately, the police had to seize the cash, along with the car and a mobile phone. Further investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...