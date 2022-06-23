Rs 4 lakhs worth Anna Bhagya Rice Seized in Byndoor

Kundapur: Two persons have been arrested by the Kundapur police while transporting rice related to the Anna Bhagya Scheme illegally, at Yedthare here, on June 23.

The arrested have been identified as Sunil H R (22) from Bengaluru and Mohammed Sameer (25) from Bhatkal.

On June 22, while DySP Srikanth was on the night rounds, he received information that the rice that was to be distributed under the Anna Bhagya scheme was being transported illegally in a truck. The Police team and food officials waylaid the truck near Yadthare. While checking, the police found 320 bags of rice, each weighing 50 kg in the truck.

The police arrested both the accused and seized 320 bags of rice. The price of the rice is estimated to be Rs 4 lakhs.

The accused have revealed that they bought the Anna Bhagya scheme rice to sell it for a higher price.

A case has been registered in the Byndoor Police Station, and the investigation is on.