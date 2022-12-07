Rs 40 Lakh worth Gold and diamonds stolen from Train Passenger in Udupi

Udupi: A woman passenger heading towards Udupi from Mangaluru in a train was robbed on December 5.

According to the police, the victim Deepa Rai was coming from Mumbai to Udupi on Matsyagandha Train to attend her relative’s wedding function which was scheduled on December 6 at Katapadi. Gold and Diamonds worth Rs 40 lakh were stolen from her bag. The woman came to know about the theft when she reached home.

The stolen items include an 850-grams gold worth Rs 34 Lakhs and diamond jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh kept in her a bag.

A case has been registered at thr Manipal Police Station.