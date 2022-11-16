Rs 40 Lakhs Statue of Freedom Fighter Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda to be Unveiled at Tagore Park on 19 Nov

Mangaluru: The Tagore Park at Bavuta Gudde (Light House Hill Road), Mangaluru which was filthy with garbage etc is getting a facelift for the unveiling of the statue of freedom fighter Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda. Briefing the media during a press meet held at Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Mangaluru District in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar solicited cooperation from all for the unveiling of freedom fighter Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda’s bronze statue in Mangaluru on November 19.

Kumar said, ” Late Gowda had launched the freedom struggle way back in 1837 against the British. The Dakshina Kannada district administration, the Mangaluru City Corporation, and the Swatantrya Horatagara Sri Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda Smaraka Ustuvari Samithi would jointly conduct the programme. The programme at Tagore Park, at Bavuta Gudde (Light House Hill Road), should be organised flawlessly even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was expected to attend the same. At least 25,000 people were expected to attend the programme and the departments concerned should make necessary arrangements, including preparing the stage, food, drinking water, toilets, transport facilities etc. The late Gowda has a large following, and the department had organised theatre shows with the help of Yaksha Rangayana on his Amara Sullia struggle across the State”.

A bronze statue of Kedambady Ramayya Gowda was mounted on a horse, who is said to have revolted against the British in a mass insurrection in 1837. Peasant uprisings, called ‘koots’ by the British, which broke out against the East India Company in the coastal belt during 1830-31, reached the stage of an armed struggle in 1837. The revolt by peasants was not related to the freedom movement, though, but against the high land revenue (tax) assessment and the absence of a lucrative market for farm produce. But it did motivate people to join the freedom movement after 1850, say researchers.

As the Dakshina Kannada district gazetteer puts it, the uprisings, which began in Bellare in the last week of March 1837, spread to Sullia, Puttur, Bantwal, Kumble, Kasaragod, and finally to Mangalore (now Mangaluru), the headquarters of the Canara district. The gazetteer says that the revolutionaries lowered the British flag at Bavuta Gudda, now in the heart of Mangaluru, on April 5, 1837, and hoisted their flag. According to Prabhakar Neermarga, author of the Kannada book Mangalura Kranti, the peasants had captured Mangalore for 13 days. Gowda is said to be one among those who revolted against the British then.

Earlier this year, the council of Mangaluru City Corporation had agreed to install his statue on the occasion of the country celebrating 75 years of Independence. According to former MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty, the statue will be installed for Rs 40 lakh. In that, the share of the city corporation is Rs 30 lakh and the remaining Rs10 lakh is being borne by the Department of Kannada and Culture. The statue, including a 10ft platform, is about 22ft high. Made in Vijayawada, the statue was brought to Aadi Chunchanagiri Samsthana on 27 August 2022 from where it was brought to Kodagu on 28 August and then brought to Mangaluru in a procession via Sullia on August 29.

MCC Mayor Jayanand Anchan, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara, Corporation Commissioner Akshay Sridhar, representatives of the Samithi and others were present during the press meet.