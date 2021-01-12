Spread the love



















Rs 5.25 Cr Public Money Wasted on Temp Market as HC Declares the Area as Play-Fields

Public Money Wasted on Temporary Central Market that was under construction near two playfields, as HC Declares Nehru Maidan & Football Grounds as Play-Fields.

Mangaluru: Here is yet another Smart City Project undertaken by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) which is the temporary Central Market that was under construction near Nehru Maidan and Football ground, which after a petition was filed in the High Court in May 2020, that the HC in December 2020. It should be noted that Dakshina Kannada District Football Association (DKDFA), opposing the construction of temporary stalls for the sale of meat, vegetables and others near the Nehru Maidan and Football ground had filed a petition in the Second Additional Civil Judge and JMFC Court in Mangaluru. Nehru Maidan is the biggest playground in the city and is used by a large number of people for sports practice and also for organising football and cricket tournaments. (Ref: Temporary Central Market to Come Up on 2 Acres Land near Town Hall at Cost of Rs 5.25 Crore )

“We want to save the playground for sports activities. The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has no right to divert the land for other purposes,” DKDFA president D M Aslam had said. The Association had sought an injunction against the ongoing construction of the stalls on the football ground by the MCC, and therefore the court had ordered issue of notices to the defendants after hearing the case. “I filed the petition on behalf of the DKDFA making Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and the MCC Commissioner as defendants. We had appealed to the court to grant an injunction to stop the MCC from building temporary stalls for the vendors of Central Market. The court after hearing our arguments had decided to allow district administration and the MCC to submit their arguments,” Aslam had said after filing the petition (Ref: 2 High Court Stay Orders from 2 Parties Could Delay the Upcoming Project of New Central Market )

NEHRU MAIDAN- CRICKET GROUND..

The Association had sought an injunction against the ongoing construction of the stalls on the football ground by the MCC. Later the Court had ordered the issue of notices to the defendants after hearing the case. Based on the petition filed by Muhammed Hussain, Antony Sebastian, Vijaya Suvarna and 11 others, the High Court has ordered the issue of notice to the MCC. In December 2020, the State government told the High Court of Karnataka that both the football and the cricket grounds at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru city have been now declared as ‘play-fields’ under the Karnataka Parks, Play-fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985.

FOOTBALL GROUND…

The government counsel submitted a copy of the gazette notification, dated December 10, 2020, declaring both the grounds as ‘play-fields’ under the Act. While the extent of cricket ground has been declared as 6 acres and 5 guntas in survey number 291/2A3 of Attavara, the extent of football ground has been declared as 3 acres and 22 guntas in the survey number 291/2A3 of Attavara. Following this submission, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty disposed of a PIL petition, filed by Vijaya Suvarna and 10 others from Mangaluru.

TEMPORARY CENTRAL MARKET WORK STOPPED….

The petitioners had moved the court in May questioning the decision of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to put up temporary structures in a portion of Nehru Maidan to shift shopkeepers from Central Market to enable redevelopment of the market complex under the Smart City project. It was pointed out during the hearing of the petition earlier that though the MCC had recommended inclusion of Nehru Maidan grounds under the 1985 Act, the government had not taken a decision. While the court in June restrained the MCC from putting up any temporary structures till the government decided on inclusion of the grounds under the Act, the government on October 19, 2020 accepted the MCC Commissioner’s October 15 proposal to declare both the grounds as ‘play-fields’ as per Section 4(2) of the Act. Finally, the government gazetted its decision on 10 December 2020.

With this yet another Smart City project has resulted in waste of hard earned money of the public on a project not planned before going ahead with the construction.