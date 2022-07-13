Rs 500 Crore Grant for Infrastructure Restoration Work in Flood-hit Areas: CM Bommai

Udupi: A sum of Rs500 cr would be immediately released to take up repair and restoration of roads, bridges, power lines and other infrastructure work in the flood-hit areas based on the report received from all the districts on the extent of losses suffered, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Addressing a media conference after chairing a meeting to review rescue and relief works in flood-affected districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, Bommai said, the situation would be reviewed again in August and necessary funds would be released. The officials, NDRF, SDRF teams, the district administration and legislators are ready to take up relief works on a war footing. Last year Rs1600 cr was paid within a month for farmers to compensate for their crop losses in 14 lakh hectares. This year also compensation would be released immediately.

“We will request for central assistance to take up relief work after getting reports on the extent of damage from the districts,” Bommai said.

Compensation

Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi and Karwar regions have received heavy rain in the month of July. So far 32 people have died, 5 have gone missing, 34 are injured, about 300 people have been shifted to safer places, 14 Care Centres have been opened and 4 NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue and relief work. Crops in about 216 hectares have been destroyed in Dakshina Kannada district and 129 hectares in Udupi district. As for houses, 58 have been totally destroyed, 26 houses are heavily damaged and 1062 houses are partially damaged, Bommai said.

2187 km Roads damaged

About 2187 km of roads including PWD and Rural roads have been damaged. Of this, 727 km in Dakshina Kannada, 500km is Uttara Kannada and 960 km in Udupi.

Power supply

About 5595 electric poles have fallen affecting the power supply of the three districts. Work is on to restore power, 422 transformers are being repaired.

Though NDRF norms prescribe Rs 3200 compensation for house collapse as immediate relief, the State government is giving Rs 10,000. Damage to houses has been categorised as A, B and C according to the extent of the damage. For category A, Rs 5 lakh is being provided as compensation for completely destroyed houses, Rs 3 lakh for B category of extensively damaged houses and Rs 50,000 lakh for category C, for partially destroyed houses which are far above the sum fixed by the union government at Rs 95,000 for category A and B, and Rs 5000 for Category C, Bommai said.

Farm input subsidy

As for crop losses the NDRF has a fixed input subsidy of Rs 6800 per hectare for dryland crops, however, the state government is paying Rs13,600, similarly, this year too Rs 13,600 would be paid as farm input subsidy per hectare. For wetland crops, Rs 25,000 would be paid per hectare as against the input subsidy of Rs 13,500 fixed by the union government. For Horticulture crops the union government is providing an input subsidy of Rs 18,000, while the state government is giving Rs 28,000 to help the farmers, Bommai said.

Care Centres

A solatium of Rs 4 lakh is being paid by the union government to the families of those killed in natural calamities like floods. However, the state government has raised it to Rs 5 lakh. Those sheltered in Care Centres are being provided with nutritious meals which include eggs, Bommai said.

Study of tremors

Referring to frequent tremors in Kodagu and coastal regions, Bommai said the Geological Survey of India, and the Universities of Bengaluru and Mysuru have been asked to study the phenomenon and submit a report. Appropriate measures would be taken based on the study report for the safety of the people.

A team of experts from Amrita University are studying the causes of landslides in Kodagu. They have been asked to conduct similar studies in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Malnad areas. Appropriate measures would be taken after getting the report, he said.

Sea erosion

Referring to the problem of sea erosion, Bommai said, though a programme to prevent sea erosion has been implemented with ADB funding of Rs 300 cr, the results are not satisfactory. A ‘Sea Wave Breaker’ technology would be tried on an experimental basis along one km of the coast at Ullal. It would be extended to the entire coast if found successful. A plan to provide a permanent solution for sea erosion would be formulated in the next 2-3 months, Bommai said.

Minister R Ashok, Kota Srinivas Poojary, CC Patil, S Angara, MLAs Vedavysa Kamath, Raghupathi Bhat, Sukumar Shetty, Haladi Srinivas Shetty, Rupali Nayak and others were present.