Rs 68.19 Crore Property Damaged by Cyclone Tauktae in Udupi District: Minister Ashok

Udupi: “In the district, it is estimated that about Rs 68.19 crore property has been damaged by Cyclone Tauktae which hit the coastal area and other regions in the past two days”, said Revenue Minister R Ashoka at the DC office here on May 18.

Addressing the mediapersons Minister Ashok said, “Udupi district received 75.04 mm rainfall in May. A total of 14 relief centres have been set up in the district. In Udupi, a 10 member NDRF team, SDRF team and Home Guards are ready for any emergencies. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the families, whose houses were fully damaged, Rs 1 lakh to those whose houses have been partially damaged and Rs 10,000 for those whose homes were affected by floods. Nearly 290 relief camps have been set up in the state to deal with any emergencies because of Cyclone Tauktae”.

He further said that he has instructed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to conduct a survey of the damage and submit a report as soon as possible to repair the houses and compensate those affected by the cyclone. About 100 houses, many boats, electric and telephones poles have been damaged. Crops in about 32.55 hectares of horticulture land have been destroyed.

To contain the second wave of COVID-19, Minister R Ashok requested the government to extend the statewide lockdown. The government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take a final call, as the current lockdown nears its end.

The Minister also pointed out lockdowns implemented in states like Maharashtra and Delhi among others which witnessed the second wave ahead of Karnataka, and said that Delhi and Maharastra states are the model states for us.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar, Byndoor MLA Sukumar Shetty, ADC Sadashiv Prabhu, SP Vishnuvardhan, Coastal SP R Chethan, Udupi ZP CEO Dr Naveen Bhat and others were present.

