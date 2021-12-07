RS adjourned for the day amid Oppn ruckus

New Delhi: Amid Opposition ruckus in the Rajya Sabha, no business could be conducted on Tuesday as the House was adjourned for the day.

After the proceedings began at 11 a.m., the House was first adjourned till 2 p.m. and then till 3 p.m. It was finally adjourned for the day as the discussion on the surrogacy bill started.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the suspension of 12 MPs from the House and RJD MP Manoj Jha too raised a point of order, but was rejected by the Chair.

Environment Minister Bhupinder Yadav also raised a point of order that Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was speaking from other seat, and following sloganeering the deputy chairman adjourned the House for the day.

The faceoff continued with the Treasury Bench demanding an apology from the suspended protesting MPs which is bring denied as the opposition insist that they are not at fault.

“The suspension of the MPs is against Constitution as the incident is of previous session as the house was adjourned its wrong to suspend them in Winter session,” Kharge said.

Earlier, the opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, joined the protesting MPs and Kharge said that the opposition will join the MPs and observe fast for a day.

Kharge, floor leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other Opposition MPs protested in support of the suspended MPs in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament House.

The suspended MPs are Syed Naseer Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora and Rajmani Patel of the Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of the CPI-M, Binoy Viswam of the CPI; and Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool Congress.