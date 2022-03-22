RS expresses grief over Chinese plane crash



New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday expressed grief over the crash of a China Eastern Airlines plane, which had 132 people on board.

Soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m., Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu informed the House about the crash that took place on Monday in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, after which the members observed silence as a mark of respect.

“This House joins me in expressing our heartfelt condolences as well as deep sympathy and sorrow on the losses suffered by the people of China and conveys India’s stand of solidarity with them in their hour of grief,” he said.

The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou, crashed into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County on Monday, causing a massive mountain fire.

There were 123 passengers and nine crew members on board.

Neither the Chinese government or the airlines have confirmed the exact number of casualties yet.