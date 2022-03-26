RS Secretariat to screen ‘Bahubali: The Beginning’ on April 1



New Delhi: Amid the controversy on the recently released film “The Kashmir Files”, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recreation Club has arranged a special screening of the Telugu film “Bahubali: The Beginning”, for all members on April 1 at the Films Division Auditorium, here in Mahadev Road.

According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the move came after the suggestion from the Hindi Salahkar Samiti of the Upper House to encourage the linguistic exchange among the Hindi speaking and other language-speaking people and the Members have been requested to watch this movie. The subtitles of the film are in English.

In a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP held on March 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the MPs to watch the newly released film, The Kashmir Files.

“The Kashmir Files is a very good movie. All of you should watch it. More such movies should be made,” Modi said.

“The Kashmir Files” is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s, and endorsing the film, Modi said that there was an effort underway to prevent the truth from being told.

“History has to be presented in the right context. Just as books, poetry and literature play a role in this, films can do so too,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their demand to make “The Kashmir Files” tax-free in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP should ask the film’s director Vivek Agnihotri to upload it on YouTube, and everyone will see it for free.

The Delhi BJP MLAs on Wednesday demanded during the on-going assembly session to make “The Kashmir Files” tax-free.