RSS ban row: Karnataka Cong makes U-turn

Bengaluru: After creating a furore with its proposal to ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) once its assumes power in Karnataka, the newly-elected Congress government on Saturday delivered a major a U-turn with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denying any such claim by his party.

While speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah asserted that strict action will be taken against any organisation that disturbs peace and harmony in society. He clarified that the party had not spoken about banning RSS.

Notably, statements in this regard by cabinet minister Priyank Kharge had stirred a controversy in the state.

Kharge had said that his party is ready to impose a ban on Bajrang Dal. He had also stated earlier that “We will not hesitate to ban organisations which indulge in moral policing. It might be RSS or Bajrang Dal or any other communal organisation.”

“We will change the laws brought by the BJP government. If any individual, organization threatens peace and acts against the constitution, the government has the capacity to initiate proper action against them,” he had maintained earlier.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had challenged the Congress to ban the RSS if they had the guts. BJP Karnataka State President Nalin Kumar Kateel maintained that if any attempt of banning RSS or Bajrang Dal is made, Congress government won’t survive.

Reacting to the ban proposal on RSS and Bajrang Dal, BJP senior leader and former minister R. Ashoka challenged the newly formed Congress government that if they close even one branch of RSS, Congress party would be nowhere in Karnataka.

Ashoka maintained, “Your father was unable to ban RSS. It was not done by your grandmother. Even your great grandfather wouldn’t do anything. What can you do now?” He was reacting to statements by cabinet minister Priyank Kharge.

The Congress had a majority in Parliament. There were 15 to 20 state governments in the country. The present state of Congress is pathetic in the country. It is vanishing from everywhere. If you have guts, you ban RSS. “Your government won’t last long for three months,” he had dared.

