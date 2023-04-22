RSS, BJP carrying hatred politics to defeat me, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated on Saturday that RSS and BJP are indulged in hatred politics against him and want to defeat him at any cost. “BJP is carrying politics of hatred in Varuna constituency,” he charged.

Mysuru: Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated on Saturday that RSS and BJP are indulged in hatred politics against him and want to defeat him at any cost. “BJP is carrying politics of hatred in Varuna constituency,” he charged.

Speaking to reporters during his campaigning in Varuna constituency, Siddaramaiah stated that he does not have any personal enmity with BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

“I have been contesting from the region since 1978. Before the Varuna constituency was carved out, I represented this region. People are telling me everyday to remain confident. BJP is carrying out politics of hatred in Varuna. RSS and BJP bent on defeating me. However, the voters here are going to ensure my victory,” he said.

Reacting to BJP Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha’s comment that uncertainty is haunting Siddaramaiah on his chances of victory, he asked how is he connected to Varuna constituency? He further reacted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s similar observation that Bommai should be more bothered about his victory.

BJP has fielded Minister for Housing V. Somanna – a strong Lingayat leader, from Varuna constituency. A tight contest is on the cards in Varuna and Siddaramaiah had to step out for campaigning here amid aggressive campaigning by the BJP.

Like this: Like Loading...