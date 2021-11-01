Spread the love



















RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to attend 3-day event in Gwalior



Bhopal: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will attend a three-day event in Gwalior later this month.

According to a senior RSS member, he will be attending the ‘Prantiya Swar Swadhak Sangam’ (Shivir Ghosh) to be held between November 25 and 28.

During the programme at Saraswati Shishu Mandir school in Shivpuri, Bhagwat will interact with state and district level RSS Pracharaks, the RSS member told IANS.

On the concluding day, Sangh members from across the state will assemble at Roop Singh stadium.

Another shivir (programme) will be held in Jabalpur next January, sources said.

