Spread the love



















RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to be in Barmer on Sunday

Jaipur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will visit Barmer on September 26 (Sunday) and meet Manganiyar singer Padma Shri Anwar Khan.

Khan in a programme organised in New Delhi on April 2 had extended a traditional yet melodious invite to Bhagwat while singing the song ‘Padharo Mhare Des’ which Bhagwat had accepted.

Khan, in fact, has been reciting folk & Sufi songs for the last thirty five years at national & international levels and has given performances all over the world, making the culture of India in general and Rajasthan in particular shine high in the global eyes.

RSS chief is on a four-day visit to Jodhpur prant.

On Friday, he called several meetings and discussed the challenges and work accomplished by the Sangh. He also discussed ways and means to be adopted to train people for making them self dependent and self employed.

Also service being rendered by RSS during the second wave of the pandemic was discussed in the meetings.

Like this: Like Loading...