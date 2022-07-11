RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Madara Channaiah seer in K’taka



Chitradurga: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is visiting the Shiva Sharana Madara Channaiah Mutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga and will meet seer Basavamurthy Madara Channaaiah Sree.

According to information from the mutt, Mohan Bhagwat will stay in the mutt on Monday night and meet various seers representing the backward, Dalit communities on Tuesday.

The development has surprised political observers in the state and assumes importance in view of the assembly elections in 2023. The development is seen as an attempt to draw the backward and the oppressed classes into the BJP fold.

Union Minister for State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy is accompanying Bhagwat to the mutt. Basavamurthy Madara Chennaiah Sree is named after the 11th century Kannada poet and seer who was a cobbler by profession. He is regarded as the first vachanakara.

Madara Channaaiah Sree had earlier stated that though there are 52 MLAs in the Karnataka legislature belonging to the oppressed communities it was not possible to capture power. He had given a call to MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to stop quarrelling among themselves and unite.

He asked them to come under one umbrella like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and stop establishing multiple organizations in the name of communities.