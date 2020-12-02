Spread the love



















RSS chief to visit Bihar for two days from Dec 4



Patna: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Patna for two days to participate in its meeting on December 4.

Vinesh Prasad, chief of RSS Bihar unit, told IANS that Bhagwat will stay in Patna.

“It is an internal ‘Mandal Karyakarini’ meeting of the RSS scheduled on December 4. Earlier, such a meeting of all states is generally held in Nagpur. Due to coronavirus pandemic, separate meetings are being organised in various states. RSS members of Bihar will take part in the December 4 meeting,” Prasad said.

RSS members from West Bengal and other eastern states will also participate in this meeting.

Bhagwat’s Bihar visit comes in the wake of political buzz about the RSS trying to spread its wings in Bihar and West Bengal.

Reacting to the development, Chitranjan Gagan, RJD state spokesperson, said: “Bhagwat is coming here to implement the hidden agenda of the RSS in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has now become an RSS man. He is just a puppet CM and his remote control is in the hands of the BJP and the RSS. Bhagwat is coming here to give him directions.”