RSS’ Dattatreya Hosabale raises concern over rising food prices



New Delhi: Expressing concern over the ever-increasing inflation and rising food prices in the country, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has advised serious consideration on the issues.

Hosabale made the remarks on Saturday while addressing the two-day conference organised by RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and Agricultural Economics Research Centre.

He said that food, clothing and housing are the basic needs of the people and so the prices should be affordable and bearable.

He also stressed that the basic necessities should be affordable but the burden should not be passed on to the farmers, adding that cooperatives can play a big role in this regard.

In his address, Hosabale gave the credit for the development of agriculture in the country in the past 75 years since independence to the governments, scientists and farmers.

He also stressed the need for a movement to make agriculture attractive in order to stop migration from villages to cities.