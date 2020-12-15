Spread the love



















RSS leader Venkataramana Holla dies in road accident

Bantwal (UNI): Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak (RSS) leader Venkataramana Holla (60) died on the spot when his bike dashed against a road barricade at Polya near Kabaka in Puttur Taluk of Karnataka in theearly hours of Tuesday.

Holla, a resident of Agrabail in BC Road was the RSS Pramukh of Gram Vikas unit of Mangaluru division.

According to sources, he had slept in Puttur after attending an RSS Baitak on Monday and was returning home this morning when the tragedy struck.

He was the mentor of Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel.