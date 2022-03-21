RSS plans to reach UP villages by 2025



Lucknow: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Uttar Pradesh, is now working on expanding to reach ll the villages in the state by 2025 and helping the government address the issue of unemployment.

Ashok Dubey, a senior RSS functionary, said that the plan for ‘shakhas’ at all villages could be completed by 2024 itself.

The Lok Sabha polls are due in 2024 and the RSS will complete 100 years in 2025.

The RSS’ rural expansion plan will hold the BJP in good stead ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, according to Dubey.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is currently in Uttar Pradesh. He visited Gorakhpur where he had a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

After Gorakhpur, Bhagwat is scheduled to visit Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from setting up ‘shakhas’ in rural pockets, RSS functionaries said the Sangh cadres would also talk about the need for a caste-free society.

The caste-free society campaign is part of a long-standing RSS pitch to unite the Hindus into voting for a like-minded party.

“In Avadh Prant that has 13 districts, nearly 2,200 shakhas including weekly ‘milan’ (meets) and monthly ‘mandalis’ are being held,” Dubey said.

He said that since 2017 when the BJP government was formed in the state, youths have shown a lot of interest in joining the Sangh.

At many places, school and college-going students are now holding the shakhas, he further said.

“This is the reason why the RSS has decided to involve its ‘Swadeshi Jagran Manch’ in finding out ways to provide for a place where job seekers get knowledge about the number and nature of jobs that are available and the skill sets, they require. A plan is underway to ensure a mutual win-win kind of situation for both job seekers and job providers,” he added.