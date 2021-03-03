Spread the love



















RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Madhukar Bhagawat Visits MAHE

Manipal: Shri Mohan Madhukar Bhagawatji, Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, visited Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) on 1-2 March 2021.

Shri M M Bhagwat was received by Dr Ranjan Pai, President MAHE & Chairman Manipal Education & Medical Group, Bengaluru. He was later welcomed by Dr H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor MAHE, at the administrative building, where he interacted with MAHE’s top management on March 1, 2021.

The Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh gave him an overview of MAHE and the future plans in the presence of Dr Ranjan Pai, Dr HS Ballal and other dignitaries. He visited the Manipal Destination – experience theatre and various academic and research facilities of MAHE. Shri Bhagwat also interacted with the faculty members of MAHE during his visit.

Shri Bhagwat expressed his deep sense of appreciation to MAHE for its significant contribution towards Higher Education, Healthcare, Research and Social activities. Addressing the gathering at MAHE, he said, “It was heartening to see that all the necessary elements required to strengthen the foundation of Indian Education and students life are present at the MAHE campus. To make India Atma Nirbhar, the kind of goodness, self-confidence, intent to serve the people, respecting elders is required. I am happy to witness that all these essential elements are all being practised and implemented at MAHE. In fact, in my opinion, MAHE has become a role model for other institutions to follow all the best practices in Education towards building a strong future for students.”

Shri Bhagwat visited the Museum of Anatomy and Pathology (MAP) of Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and inaugurated the Digitization process of MAP on March 2, 2021. The museum is a popular destination in coastal Karnataka for educational trips to schools and colleges. It has 3000+ specimens of different parts of the Human Body. The digitization process is an interdisciplinary activity being carried out by the faculty of the Anatomy department, Manipal Institute of Communication and the IT department.

In the first phase of digitization, 100 core specimens have been taken. Shri Bhagwat was deeply impressed with the MAP and mentioned, “This museum is most instructive, laboriously collected and meticulously maintained. Now, I know why medical students from India and aboard speak about MAHE and its exceptional Infrastructure & Museum”. This new digitization effort will help the students of health sciences across the nation to study Anatomy in a detailed fashion, free of cost. It is an initiative of MAHE, which is truely “Vocal for Local”.



