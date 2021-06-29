Spread the love



















RT-PCR tests mandatory for people entering DK from Kerala: DC Dr K V Rajendra

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra on Tuesday said that the RT-PCR negative reports has been made mandatory for people entering Dakshina Kannada district from Kerala

In a statement issued here on Tuesday said that the measure has been taken in the wake of instructions from the government and the cases of suspected Delta variants reported in Kerala. He said check posts that function round the clock will be set up at Talapady, Nettanigemudnur, Jalsoor and Saradka.

Even check posts will be set up at various entry points to Kerala, he said.

Pointing out that many from Kerala travel to Dakshina Kannada for medical reasons, he said RT-PCR negative report is a must for all of them.

Like this: Like Loading...